MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi faces setback, Delhi HC stays her notice calling for re-election

The Delhi High Court, in a special hearing Saturday, stayed the notice issued by the Municipal Corporation Delhi’s new Mayor Shelly Oberoi calling for re-election of six members of the standing committee.

A single judge bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth in his order observed that “prima facie” it appeared that Oberoi as Mayor, who was also the returning officer, is conducting the re-election on Monday without declaring the results of the previous polls conducted on February 24 which is in violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations.

“In view thereof, the notice dated February 24, 2023, for re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the HC said, listing the matter on March 24 and granting two-weeks’ time to the respondent parties to file their response.

The court issued notice to the returning officer/Mayor, the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Delhi government and MCD in two pleas moved by members of the BJP – Kamaljeet Sehrawat (who contested the MCD polls from Dwarka) and Shikha Roy – who had sought a direction to the returning officer/mayor to declare the result of the election for the six members of MCD’s standing committee held on February 24 and the further declare the notice of February 24 calling for re-election on February 27 at 11 am as null and void.

In the interim, the petitioners had sought for stay on the operation of the February 24 notice during the pendency of the proceedings of the matter.

Holding that no purpose will be served by conducting a fresh election on February 27, the HC observed, “From a perusal of Regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the returning officer or mayor has the authority to declare an election of standing committee as null and void. It is not out of place to mention that admittedly, the counting of votes and further duty casted upon mayor as in the result of elections held on February 24 shall culminate into final result.”

It was argued by the BJP members that the notice was issued for re-elections on February 24, when the Mayor had conducted the elections on the same day and did not declare the same. On the other hand, the respondents argued that the re-election was ordered because the process was vitiated because of unruly behaviour and there wasn’t adequate cooperation from the member secretary and technical experts.

On Friday, another plea was moved by BJP member Sharad Kapoor seeking that the “current election process” for the six members be declared null and void. The plea further sought a re-election after getting the adequate number of printed ballot papers and that mobile phones/pens or any electronic gadgets should not be allowed during this election process.

The present plea moved by Roy states that before Kapoor’s plea was listed before the HC, the Mayor “in an apparent move to offset any judicial scrutiny of her aforesaid illegal act, called for re-election at around 11.30 am on February 24”. Roy’s plea states that the re-election process for six members was conducted peacefully, votes were duly polled and voting process was concluded and the counting was carried out by Independent technical Expert, Ravi Prakash.

In this process, all the 242 polled votes were declared to be valid votes and none of the votes was segregated as ‘invalid’ and rejected as required under sub clause (10) (a) (iii) of Regulations, it is stated.

The plea claims that after the counting, BJP and AAP secured three seats each. “However, the Mayor while discharging her functions as the returning officer, acted in a brazen illegality, while directing the municipal secretary to undertake the recounting of votes and prepare a fresh result sheet hence acting in gross violation of the regulations,” it said.

Shehrawat’s plea states that in a “totally arbitrary manner and ignoring the advice of the election officers”, the Mayor wanted to “declare one vote as invalid on the ground that on the said vote, the voter instead of putting in 1 ;2;3 onwards had put 1 ;2& 2” and thus deliberately and in “total defiance of Election Commission Rules where voting is to happen under the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote system struck to

her idea of rejecting the said vote”.

It goes on to state that when BJP members objected to this, AAP members “sensing that their fourth candidate cannot win, created a ruckus and started manhandling the members of BJP”. The plea states that this led to an unruly situation in the House and the Mayor left the building “without announcing the results”.

Shehrawat’s plea further states that “thereafter malafidely with ulterior motives, the Mayor/Returning Officer has in violation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 17.02.2023 re-fixed the adjourned first meeting of MCD on Monday, 27.02.2023 for the election of 6 members to the Standing Committee”.

The plea urges that the election to the Standing Committee has to be conducted as per the procedure provided under clause (51) of the Regulations, under the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote system, and once the scrutiny of all the votes polled had been done and no vote was segregated as invalid and rejected, the Mayor/returning officer could not have gone back and reversed the clock after the requisite quota for a person to be declared elected has been decided, counting completed and election result sheet prepared and signed by the Technical Officer appointed to conduct the elections.

The plea further prays that the court may declare the six members – Mohammad Aamil Malik, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mohini, Raminder Kaur, Gajender Singh Daral, Pankaj Luthra – as elected members of the standing committee.