MCD mayor polls: For BJP, AAP’s apex court threat could be blessing in disguise

Voting rights for nominated members or the aldermen at the core of the third adjournment of the MCD House in a month, BJP is counting on a “grey area” in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act should the matter reach the Supreme Court.

As per BJP sources, the fact that nominated members chosen by administrators — in this case, the L-G — could vote in standing committee election and not for posts such as mayor and deputy mayor was “a historical wrong” that needed to be corrected.

Also Read | AAP will move Supreme Court over MCD mayor polls, says Manish Sisodia

The party, according to insiders, is confident of the outcome being in its favour on the basis of the opinion of “a legal luminary”.

Party sources said the matter, what with the Centre now the presiding entity of the MCD following the amended DMC Act 2022, had reached the office of the Solicitor General of India. “When Members of the Rajya Sabha are allowed to vote on Bills, why can’t nominated members to the MCD House? What the presiding officer announced is perfectly in line with the amended DMC Act, 2022,” a BJP leader claimed.

“The High Court judgment in this regard had a unique clause — that dealing with the definition of the member of the House whether elected or nominated and whether the manner in which they had received membership of the House had any bearing on their right to vote. We believe this has the potential to be adjudicated by a larger bench and the decision being in our favour,” the leader added.

When asked for comment on her decision during Monday’s proceedings, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, chosen as the presiding officer by L-G VK Saxena, said, “If nominated members can vote in all other elections — like standing committees — why can’t they vote in mayoral polls and ones for other posts… We are going by the book… let the court decide the issue and direct us to proceed the way it deems fit.”

Rohini BJP MLA and former state BJP chief Vijender Gupta added, “Following the High Court judgement in the Onika Malhotra case, the role of aldermen became more prominent. The members that AAP got nominated — 10 for each of the 3 civic bodies (when the MCD was trifurcated) — voted in ward committee elections between 2017 and 2022. Now they are challenging what the aldermen can and cannot do.”

Advertisement

AAP taking the matter to the Supreme Court was precisely what BJP, as per sources, was hoping for. Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It’s come to our notice that recently, on demand of the MCD itself, a top law officer of the country advised that nominated councillors have the right to vote in the election of mayor, deputy mayor.”

“It’s in public domain that a 2016 Delhi HC order clearly states that nominated councillors will also be members of the House and can contest elections up to the highest standing committee of the corporation… then why can’t they vote?” he asked.