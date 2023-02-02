scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
After two attempts, MCD mayor polls to be held on Feb 6

As per officials, the MCD wanted to convene the polls on February 10. However, the L-G approved the dates suggested by the AAP government on Wednesday.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi. (File)

The mayoral polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which were suspended twice amid a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, will take place on February 6. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also approved the dates for holding the meeting of the MCD house, said Raj Niwas officials.

“As suggested by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and recommended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the L-G has approved the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the MCD on Monday at 11 am for the elections of the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee,” said L-G House officials.

More from Delhi

Attempts were made twice to hold the MCD mayoral polls on January 6 and January 24, and the House was adjourned both times. During the last meeting, all councillors took the oath.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 08:10 IST
