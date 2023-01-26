MCD Mayor elections: AAP knocks on Supreme Court’s door, BJP calls it delaying tactic

After two adjourned House sessions of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee could not take place, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday said its Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal had moved the Supreme Court asking that the elections be held “immediately”.

The AAP said Oberoi also sought prohibition on voting by the 10 Aldermen, who were nominated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP hit back, alleging that the move stemmed from a purported bid by the AAP to deliberately postpone the MCD’s internal polls as it did not have faith in its elected councillors.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “The AAP has moved the Supreme Court through its Leader of the House and Mayor candidate. We have placed two major demands in the apex court, the first is to elect the mayor in a time-bound manner and form the government in the MCD; second, as Aldermen do not have the right to vote under Article 243R of the Constitution and Section 3 of the DMC Act, they should be prohibited from casting votes.”

The first MCD House session was convened on January 6 but was adjourned after the swearing-in of four Aldermen as a scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP councillors on who should be sworn in first — nominated members or elected members. The next session was held on January 24, where all members, councillors and nominated Aldermen, were sworn-in but was adjourned after AAP councillors demanded that Aldermen not be allowed to vote in the Mayoral polls, as per rules. Both parties blamed each other for the adjournment, with BJP leaders alleging that their councillors were manhandled by AAP councillors.

“The court should complete this process as soon as possible because the BJP and the central government will not complete (it)… Aldermen in principle and in law are unelected nominees and do not have the right to vote under Article 243R of the Constitution and Section 3 of the DMC Act. But the BJP wants to get them to vote by resorting to hooliganism. The Supreme Court should also give strict orders in this matter to the central government and the administration of the MCD in this regard,” Bharadwaj added.

Reacting to the development, the Delhi BJP questioned the AAP’s faith in the Constitution and the rules governing the election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in addition to other posts. “Whenever they have to divert the attention of the people of Delhi from their mistakes, they move… the court and when the decision comes and it doesn’t favour them, they refuse to accept (it),” Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

Sachdeva demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal state what the party’s problem in electing a Mayor was when it had a majority in the House.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also alleged the AAP was running away from the mayoral election in a bid to try and delay it: “First they created a ruckus in the House and now they have moved court… In normal course, the Presiding Officer could have called a meeting of the House any day but having landed in court now, it may take a couple of months to decide. This is a ploy to delay election of Mayor as AAP is not sure of its majority.”