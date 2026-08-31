Delhi: MCD launches anti-encroachment drive in Jama Masjid area

The direction came even as the civic body had informed the court that it was undertaking regular anti-encroachment drives in the area. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Jama Masjid area following a two-month-long survey, carried out under the directions of the Delhi High Court, officials said.

“As part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court and to safeguard public spaces, an enforcement action was undertaken in the park areas around Jama Masjid under Old Delhi Zone, MCD,” read a statement by the civic body.

According to sources, the drive covered the North and South Park adjacent to the historic monument.

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Officials said that “unauthorised and temporary structures” were removed by the MCD, adding that the drive also saw cooperation from all stakeholders and authorities concerned. The drive was carried out peacefully and clearance of debris was underway, they said.