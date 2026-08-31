Delhi: MCD launches anti-encroachment drive in Jama Masjid area

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Jama Masjid area following a two-month-long survey, carried out under the directions of the Delhi High Court, officials said.
“As part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble High Court and to safeguard public spaces, an enforcement action was undertaken in the park areas around Jama Masjid under Old Delhi Zone, MCD,” read a statement by the civic body.
According to sources, the drive covered the North and South Park adjacent to the historic monument.
Officials said that “unauthorised and temporary structures” were removed by the MCD, adding that the drive also saw cooperation from all stakeholders and authorities concerned. The drive was carried out peacefully and clearance of debris was underway, they said.
A PIL in HC?
In January this year, acting on a PIL by local residents, the Delhi High Court had directed the MCD to conduct a survey within a period of two months, and verify allegations of unauthorised construction and encroachment in and around Jama Masjid.
The court had also said that if any illegal construction, encroachment or illegal use is detected during the survey, then “appropriate action which may be warranted under law shall also be taken with expedition”.
The direction came even as the civic body had informed the court that it was undertaking regular anti-encroachment drives in the area.
Since Jama Masjid has been notified as a protected monument of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the plea argued that the mosque and its regulated and prohibited areas were entitled to protection against unauthorised construction, damage, disfigurement, or commercial exploitation, in accordance with the statutory framework and guidelines issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.
Among the alleged illegal structures and encroachment flagged by the petitioners were an illegal parking, an e-rickshaw charging station, “unlicensed” Medicare Hospital and illegal commercial activities ongoing in and around the area.
The petitioners also flagged the alleged unauthorised operation of an eatery run by Syed Bukhari, the shahi imam of the Masjid.
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