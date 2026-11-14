Waste burning around Diwali among common violations as MCD imposes Rs 1.5 crore in fines

As authorities continue the crackdown in the Capital against air pollution under the Winter Action Plan, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued more than 14,000 challans for violations between November 2 and 13, imposing fines amounting to nearly Rs 1.5 crore, according to the official data. Of MCD’s 12 zones, while West Zone recorded the most number of challans during this period, South Zone saw the highest amount of fines.

Even as more than 600 personnel, including MCD officials and civil defence volunteers, are deployed across the city as part of the anti-pollution drive in both day and night shifts, no deployments were on ground on November 8, the day of Diwali. Subsequently, no fines were imposed that day.

“Delhi Police had been given greater powers to take action against firecracker violations, particularly those involving bursting of crackers beyond the permitted 8 pm to 10 pm window, so we were not required,” an MCD official said.

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MCD officials said the most common violations detected by the teams included construction material left uncovered or lying in the open, debris (malba) dumped in public spaces, and open burning, particularly around Diwali.

As part of the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, which came in force on November 1, joint enforcement teams have been constituted by the civic body to take action against open burning of biomass and garbage, dust pollution arising from construction and demolition activities, use of unapproved fuels, and illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage. Under the plan, outdoor construction activities and dust-generating demolition work have also been prohibited until January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects.

No challans are expected to be issued till Monday during the Chhath celebrations, as officials will be on leave.

Zone-Wise fines

Of the 14,120 challans imposed in the 12 MCD zones, West Zone recorded the highest number, at 1,877, followed by South East Zone with 1,866 and North West (Rohini) with 1,804.

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At around Rs 78.5 lakh, South Zone, meanwhile, recorded the highest amount of fines imposed, accounting for more than half of the total amount. Central Zone (KBZ) was a distant second at Rs 19.48 lakh, followed by West Zone at Rs 18.82 lakh.

The bulk of the enforcement action took place during the day, with teams deployed between 6 issuing nearly 80% of the challans during the period.

Night teams, deployed between 2 pm and 10 pm, issued the remaining challans.

The fines range from Rs 5,000 for open burning, in accordance with National Green Tribunal directions, to Rs 50,000 and above for violations at construction sites, according to MCD sources.