scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launches e-Sanjeevani Services in MCD hospital

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena said it is a matter of pride for him that the e-Sanjeevani service has been launched at the heritage Hindu Rao Hospital.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 10:26:11 am
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena launches e-Sanjeevani Services at the Hindu Rao Hospital on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched e-Sanjeevani Services at the Hindu Rao Hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After launching the service, Vinai Kumar Saxena said Monday that it is a matter of pride for him that the e-Sanjeevani service has been launched at the heritage Hindu Rao Hospital. He said, “I hope that in the coming times, I will work as a sanjeevani for the citizens of Delhi. Hindu Rao Hospital did a commendable job for the citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.”

At the launch, Saxena said the Sanjeevani service will prove to be a milestone in the coming times.

Saxena said that this Sanjeevani service will prove to be a milestone in the coming times. He also said that all efforts would be made to make maximum funds available to the hospitals and schools run by the MCD so that they can perform world-class service.

The eSanjeevani is the first-ever online outpatient (OPD) consultation service offered by the government of India to citizens. It includes a structured and safe teleconsultation between a doctor and a patient through online mode (eSanjeevani OPD).

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that e-Sanjeevani is a silent revolution which will bring a big change and is emerging as a sanjeevani (life-giver) for the people. Kumar said that so far 3.50 crore people have availed the benefit of e-Sanjeevani in the country and about two lakh citizens are getting the benefit of this service every day.

More from Delhi

Special officer of MCD Ashwani Kumar said that they working to make the civic body a paperless office. “Covid has given us so much of opportunities of experiments to do for the welfare of the citizens. We are committed to providing the best in class services to the citizens.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement