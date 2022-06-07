Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launches e-Sanjeevani Services in MCD hospital

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched e-Sanjeevani Services at the Hindu Rao Hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After launching the service, Vinai Kumar Saxena said Monday that it is a matter of pride for him that the e-Sanjeevani service has been launched at the heritage Hindu Rao Hospital. He said, “I hope that in the coming times, I will work as a sanjeevani for the citizens of Delhi. Hindu Rao Hospital did a commendable job for the citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.”

At the launch, Saxena said the Sanjeevani service will prove to be a milestone in the coming times. At the launch, Saxena said the Sanjeevani service will prove to be a milestone in the coming times.

Saxena said that this Sanjeevani service will prove to be a milestone in the coming times. He also said that all efforts would be made to make maximum funds available to the hospitals and schools run by the MCD so that they can perform world-class service.

The eSanjeevani is the first-ever online outpatient (OPD) consultation service offered by the government of India to citizens. It includes a structured and safe teleconsultation between a doctor and a patient through online mode (eSanjeevani OPD).

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that e-Sanjeevani is a silent revolution which will bring a big change and is emerging as a sanjeevani (life-giver) for the people. Kumar said that so far 3.50 crore people have availed the benefit of e-Sanjeevani in the country and about two lakh citizens are getting the benefit of this service every day.

Special officer of MCD Ashwani Kumar said that they working to make the civic body a paperless office. “Covid has given us so much of opportunities of experiments to do for the welfare of the citizens. We are committed to providing the best in class services to the citizens.”