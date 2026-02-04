MCD gets highest allocation as Delhi govt sanctions funds under BTA

The Basic Tax Assignment is a statutory transfer provided by the Delhi government to local bodies to support their financial requirements for delivering core civic services.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 02:17 PM IST
DelhiOfficials said the utilisation of funds would be subject to close monitoring to ensure compliance with approved purposes. (file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi government has approved the release of Rs 687 crore as the third and final instalment of Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) to the city’s local bodies for the financial year 2025–26, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bagging the highest share at Rs 673 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

Of the total amount, Rs 8.36 crore has been sanctioned for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) while Rs 5.73 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

BTA is the devolution of funds to local bodies as share out of net tax proceeds from the government. In its budget last year, the Delhi government had allotted a total of Rs 3,640 crore in the form of basic tax assignment (BTA).

Also read | Delhi govt to redevelop Walled City, retain its historical character to make it a tourism hub

“The release of the final BTA instalment would help strengthen civic amenities, sanitation services, infrastructure and other essential public services across the city,” Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said. He added that the government aimed to provide timely and accountable financial assistance to urban local bodies to improve service delivery.

Sood also said the Delhi government had provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the MCD to support solid waste management and sanitation services. In addition, he said the government would continue to provide an annual assistance of Rs 300 crore to the civic body in the coming years.

Also read | MCD proposes 100-bed CCU at Swami Dayanand Hospital under Central scheme

According to the government, the funds will be used for waste management operations, sanitation services, clearance of pending dues, garbage lifting in contractor-less areas, and minor road repairs aimed at reducing dust pollution. Officials said the utilisation of funds would be subject to close monitoring to ensure compliance with approved purposes.

The Basic Tax Assignment is a statutory transfer provided by the Delhi government to local bodies to support their financial requirements for delivering core civic services.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He primarily covers civic governance, urban infrastructure, and environmental policy in the National Capital Region. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focus includes the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Metro. He has also shown a strong specialization in environmental accountability, particularly during Delhi’s winter pollution crises. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reportage in late 2025 has centered on the severe air quality crisis in Delhi and high-profile civic developments: 1. Environment & "Express Impact" "Express Impact: Action cell, weekly inspections to rid Rohini of its dust" (Dec 21, 2025): Following his investigative report that flagged Rohini as a "dust bowl," he covered the subsequent government action to set up a dedicated Dust Action Cell and mandate weekly joint inspections. "Air toxic, Delhi govt makes 50% work from home a must" (Dec 17, 2025): Reporting on the mandatory WFH advisory and the Rs 10,000 relief announced for construction workers affected by the Stage 3 GRAP ban. "Broken pavements, untarred roads: Why Delhi's Rohini is a dust bowl" (Dec 18, 2025): A ground-zero report detailing how dug-up roads and unfinished civic works have worsened air pollution in North West Delhi. 2. Urban Governance & Infrastructure "New Metro museum at Supreme Court station opens for public on December 19" (Dec 18, 2025): Reporting on the relocation and inauguration of the iconic Metro Museum by CM Rekha Gupta.   "Data shows surge in sale of DDA flats in last three years" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical piece on how the DDA has begun clearing its massive unsold inventory of housing through new schemes. "Birth to death services under one roof: How Delhi's expansion to 13 districts makes citizen lives easier" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailed coverage of the administrative reorganization of Delhi into three new districts (Outer North, Central North, and Old Delhi). 3. Transport & Safety "Govt orders probe after off-duty pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport" (Dec 21, 2025): A high-impact report on a physical altercation at IGIA involving an Air India Express pilot, which led to a formal investigation by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Signature Style Devansh is recognized for his "spot check" reporting style. His work often bridges the gap between environmental science (source apportionment data) and public health, making complex pollution metrics accessible to everyday residents. He is also a regular contributor to the Express political pulse, analyzing how urban issues like housing and dust affect voter sentiment. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves the Supreme court after appearing in case pending to the SIR matter in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
EC a ‘WhatsApp commission’: Mamata to SC during SIR case hearing; poll panel gets notice
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement