MCD gets highest allocation as Delhi govt sanctions funds under BTA

The Delhi government has approved the release of Rs 687 crore as the third and final instalment of Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) to the city’s local bodies for the financial year 2025–26, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bagging the highest share at Rs 673 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

Of the total amount, Rs 8.36 crore has been sanctioned for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) while Rs 5.73 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

BTA is the devolution of funds to local bodies as share out of net tax proceeds from the government. In its budget last year, the Delhi government had allotted a total of Rs 3,640 crore in the form of basic tax assignment (BTA).