MCD plans a festival-based ‘Celebration Park’ in East Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to develop concept parks in East Delhi, based on the festivals celebrated in India. The ‘Celebration Park’ will come up on the MCD’s 2.7 acre land at Nirman Vihar, next to V3S mall, and will feature major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Christmas etc.

The MCD will develop this space as a hub for exhibitions and fairs from across India and it will have replicas featuring scenes from all religions and cultures, a senior MCD official said.

The corporation is planning to develop the park on a public-private partnership model where the civic body will develop the space and the concessionaire would conduct activities like holding exhibitions, fairs etc. Once the tendering is finalised, the Celebration Park project is estimated to be completed within six months at a cost of nearly ₹17 crore, to be borne by private concessionaires.

“While the corporation has, in the past years, developed parks across Delhi, East has lagged due to its dense population and financial issues. So, we are now focussing more on the comprehensive development of Delhi,” the official said.

After the success of its Waste to Wonder Park and Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh, the municipal corporation has decided to go ahead with concept parks, including two new parks from iron scraps in South Delhi – Bollywood Park and Shaheedi Park. While the Bollywood Park in Jangpura would be based on the theme of Indian cinema, Shaheedi Park would be on the Indian freedom struggle.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will establish replicas of 11 freedom fighters in Shaheedi Park, which is spread over 4.5 acres of land near ITO. Scrap materials available at various SDMC stores will be used to make replicas. The park will also have sculptures on themes like Battle of Haldighati, Revolt of 1857, Tribal Revolt, Home Rule Movement, Simon Commission, Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Kakori Conspiracy. The civic body has also given the nod to build a dinosaur in its park in Sarai Kale Khan that houses replicas of seven wonders of the world.