MCD engineer suspended over animal shelter ‘demolition’, Delhi CM assures Rs 5 lakh aid to activist

A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the alleged demolition of an animal shelter being constructed in Outer-North Delhi’s Nizampur village, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended a junior engineer.

CM Gupta on Sunday met animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra after a video posted by Mishra on social media, alleging demolition by the MCD, had gone viral. Mishra also alleged that the action was taken at the behest of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor, without any prior notice.

CM Gupta also assured Mishra of financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. She directed the district magistrate to assist the activist in setting up the animal shelter.