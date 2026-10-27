MCD engineer suspended over animal shelter ‘demolition’, Delhi CM assures Rs 5 lakh aid to activist

A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the alleged demolition of an animal shelter being constructed in Outer-North Delhi’s Nizampur village, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended a junior engineer.
CM Gupta on Sunday met animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra after a video posted by Mishra on social media, alleging demolition by the MCD, had gone viral. Mishra also alleged that the action was taken at the behest of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor, without any prior notice.
CM Gupta also assured Mishra of financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. She directed the district magistrate to assist the activist in setting up the animal shelter.
AAP’s Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, meanwhile, claimed that Mishra unnecessarily linked the AAP councillor to this matter.
“Today, I visited the site and met Jagriti ji, clarifying to her that the Aam Aadmi Party had no connection with the matter,” Singh said on social media.
“Following our conversation, Jagriti ji expressed regret over her statement, and the confusion surrounding the issue was resolved. What matters most is that the truth comes out and misunderstandings are cleared.”
According to the suspension order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the MCD’s Outer North Zone, Vikas Kumar Gupta, a junior engineer in the Building Department, was suspended with immediate effect as disciplinary proceedings against him were contemplated. The order stated that he would be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per rules and would not be permitted to leave the station without prior permission during the suspension period. However, it did not specify the allegations against him or the grounds on which the structure was demolished.
Mishra runs Street World Trust, an NGO which serves injured and sick animals.
She has claimed that she invested around Rs 70 lakh from her personal funds and public donations in the facility. She alleged that people linked to local political circles had demanded money from her and that the demolition took place after she refused to pay.
CM Gupta on Monday said that public office carried a responsibility to serve citizens with sensitivity and integrity, adding that complaints would be examined fairly and due process followed. “Any misconduct established through the proceedings will invite strict action, in accordance with the law.”
In a post on X, CM Gupta had on Sunday said the government would not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. “Those found guilty will face strict action under the law,” she had said.