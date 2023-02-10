MCD elections likely on February 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) proposal to hold elections to the civic body’s internal posts on February 16.

These were stalled for the third consecutive time in a month on February 6 after BJP councillor and presiding officer Satya Sharma proposed simultaneous elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee, insisting that nominated members or aldermen too could vote.

Raj Niwas sources said the MCD proposal was yet to be received for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor after whose nod it will be notified.

The MCD elections have been postponed on three occasions so far — January 6, January 24 and February 6 – over confrontations between AAP and BJP leaders, triggered by issues ranging from the swearing-in of aldermen to voting rights for them.

The AAP had moved the Supreme Court praying for early elections to the civic body. Issuing notice to the office of the Lieutenant Governor and pro-tem speaker, a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the matter next on February 13