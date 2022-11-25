MCD elections: At 140, AAP fields highest number of women, candidates in their 20s

The Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of women candidates in the fray in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this time. While AAP has fielded 140 women candidates, BJP has given tickets to 137. This is followed by 134 women candidates by Congress, which is contesting only on 247 seats out of 250.

Data available on the State Election Commission’s mobile application for the MCD polls, analysed by The Indian Express, also shows that AAP also has the highest number of candidates in their 20s. The party has fielded 22 candidates who are between 21 and 29 years of age. BJP has four candidates in the age bracket, while Congress has 19.

For all three parties, the highest number of candidates are in their 40s. While AAP has 92 candidates in the age bracket, BJP has 103 and Congress 87.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur during an MCD poll campaign for a BJP candidate.

In municipal elections, 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

The AAP has also given a ticket to a transgender person, who identifies as female.

The party said the women were selected based on the feedback received from the workers on the ground. “These women have emerged as the first choice of the public in the survey conducted by ground workers. A better connect with people of the area and active participation on issues of public interest was a plus point for these women who got tickets on unreserved seats,” the AAP said in a statement.

Congress candidate Deepika Deshwal campaigns in Saraswati Vihar.

BJP leaders said they had received thousands of applications for MCD tickets from both men and women and the distribution was done based on merit. “Half the seats in MCD are reserved for women and we have selected the strongest candidates from all seats. We have gone beyond the mandated 50% reservation mark in wards where women candidates were the strongest,” said a party leader.

A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the MCD elections from across parties this time around, of which 709 are women and 640 are men. The polls are scheduled for December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.