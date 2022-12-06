MCD election results tomorrow: Here is how you can track counting

Results for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, voting for which was held on Sunday, will be declared on Wednesday. Out of the 1.45 crore people who were eligible, only 50.48% — just over 73 lakh — came out to vote.

Exit polls have predicted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the municipal polls, with BJP coming in a distant second. The Congress, the exit polls said, will get only a handful of seats.

Counting begins at 8 am.

One can follow counting of votes at the State Election Commission’s web portal secdelhi.in. Results and counting of votes can also be followed at Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app

There are a total of 42 counting centres. In a statement, the State Election Commission said that 68 Election Observers have been deployed, under whose supervision counting will be carried out by Returning Officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives. “The Commission has also deployed 136 engineers from ECIL at Counting Centres to attend to any technical issues regarding the EVMs which may arise during counting of votes,” the statement said.

BJP has won the municipal polls in the city for three consecutive terms since 2007.

AAP contested its first MCD poll in 2017 and came in second with 48 seats as opposed to BJP’s 181. Congress got 30 seats. BJP’s vote share stood at 36%, AAP’s at 26% and Congress’ at 21%.