MCD election: Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 am on polling day

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on Sunday when voting for the MCD elections will be held in the national Capital, officials said.

In a communication issued Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said Metro services on all lines will start at 4 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am. After 6 am, the trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable, it informed.

Usually, metro rail services begin a little later. At HUDA City Centre on the Yellow Line, for instance, the first train departs at 5.45 am. Similarly, at Majlis Park on the Pink Line, the first train departs at 5.40 am.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has started procuring coaches for its upcoming phase-IV corridors. The metro rail corporation has signed a contract to procure 312 coaches for 52 trains for the phase-IV corridors – Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.

Out of the 312 coaches, 234 coaches are being procured for the extended sections of the Pink and Magenta lines and 78 coaches are being procured for the new Silver Line corridor from Tughlakabad to Aerocity.

According to a communication from the DMRC, the trains will be compatible for driverless operations, and the coaches will be manufactured at Alstom India’s facility near Chennai.

The phase-IV expansion involves an addition of around 65 km across three corridors, with 46 Metro stations. The expansion is expected to be complete by September 2025.