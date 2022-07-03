MCD doubles fines for mosquito breeding at houses, offices, construction sites

With the monsoon’s arrival and construction sites being the hotspot for breeding of mosquitoes, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has doubled the fine for breeding in households, offices and construction sites as well as in containers in home and office spaces.

As per the new slab, the fines for breeding at construction sites of more than 1,000 square metre, which was Rs 50,000 earlier, has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Similarly, for construction sites of 500 to 1,000 square metre plots have been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, and Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for those between 100 and 500 square metre. For those measuring less than 100 square feet the fine has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000.

For residential areas, the fines have been increased to Rs 100 per container from Rs 50, and for commercial official and educational premises it has become Rs 200 from the previous Rs 100.

Around 10,000 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi last year, including 23 deaths. This figure is the highest for the last 5-6 years.

A senior MCD official said fines for mosquito breeding had not been revised since 2017 by the civic body, and this year the erstwhile South MCD had made some revision.

“We have now also made parity after these changes with these rates being applicable across Delhi.”

“The revision in fines has been done to ensure that people follow the norms and do not let mosquito breeding take place at their premises,” he said.

“A construction company in South Delhi has been issued a fine of Rs 1 lakh. This action was taken by the corporation when a large number of mosquitoes were found breeding at the construction site and no action was taken regarding their prevention and destruction,” he said .

Another construction site at Karkardooma has also been fined 50,000 recently. Two companies carrying out construction at Khichdipur and one Karkardooma were fined Rs 10,000 each for mosquito breeding, said the official.

The corporation had last year launched prosecution in 27,399 cases of mosquito breeding.

Over 130 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito breeding.