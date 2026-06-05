After 27 deaths in a week, MCD cracks down on illegal buildings

The MCD had confirmed the four-storey building that collapsed at Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station, was illegal, while the building that caught fire lacked several permissions. (Image credit- Canva)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Friday started a drive against illegal and unauthorised structures in the South Zone, sealing and demolishing around 12 structures which were identified earlier as well as recently, said officials.

The action follows two major incidents in the South zone in the past week: a building collapse in Saket on Saturday which claimed six lives, and a major fire at a bed and breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday which killed 21 people.

The MCD had confirmed the four-storey building that collapsed at Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station, was illegal, while the building that caught fire lacked several permissions.