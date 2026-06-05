After 27 deaths in a week, MCD cracks down on illegal buildings

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Friday started a drive against illegal and unauthorised structures in the South Zone, sealing and demolishing around 12 structures which were identified earlier as well as recently, said officials.
The action follows two major incidents in the South zone in the past week: a building collapse in Saket on Saturday which claimed six lives, and a major fire at a bed and breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday which killed 21 people.
The MCD had confirmed the four-storey building that collapsed at Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station, was illegal, while the building that caught fire lacked several permissions.
“The action was taken against properties in Saidulajab near the collapsed building, which were also identified during last week’s survey; structures in Sultanpur opposite the Metro depot; and housing facilities in Hauz Rani. Inspections are also being carried out in Gautam Nagar, where notices and orders are being issued,” an official said.
On Thursday, the Delhi government constituted 13 district-level and 39 sub-division-level committees to conduct a city-wide survey of all buildings with six storeys (ground plus five floors) and more, including hospitals and nursing homes, to ascertain if they are violating fire safety norms.
The committees will inspect and institute sealing actions under the extant legal framework relating to fire safety, building by-laws and applicable legislations.
According to an official order issued on Thursday, the district-level committees will comprise the District Magistrates of respective districts as the chairperson, MCD Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Divisional Officer, Fire.
“The District level Committees will coordinate the city-wise special survey drive against illegal and unauthorised buildings and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building bye-laws. It will undertake inspections and sealing actions in a systematic manner and prioritise buildings (G+5 and above and/or with basements) having commercial activities (such as Bread and Breakfast places, Hotels, Restaurants, Banquet halls, Guest Houses, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and other commercial activity) and not having Fire Safety Certificates from fire safety point of view,” read the order.
Following the Saket building collapse, the MCD had also issued notices to owners of six buildings in the vicinity. Even as construction of only three floors plus stilt parking is allowed, as per officials, a large number of buildings — like the one that collapsed — are allegedly flouting the norms in the neighbourhood, which is home to a large number of students preparing for various competitive exams.
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