BJP has not given dry ration to 2.5 lakh kids in North MCD: AAP

Students at North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools have not got dry ration in lieu of mid-day meals because of the employee strike.

While the distribution is underway in schools run by the South and the East Delhi corporations, North corporation officials said they would begin next week.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the corporation was “diverting” the dry ration.

“BJP-ruled North MCD has not released dry ration provided by the Kejriwal government for MCD-run school children for the last several months… If BJP does not release the dry ration within four days, AAP will launch a protest,” he said.

Dry ration is provided by the Centre for mid-day meals. The Delhi government then distributes it to municipal corporations. “They have not provided dry ration so far, even though other corporations have done it. Close to 2.5 lakh students study in these schools,” Pathak told The Indian Express.

Since schools have been shut since March last year, mid-day meals have also been suspended.

In December last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said dry ration will be provided to families of all students.

“Each student will now be provided an adequate ration for a period of six months — July 2020 to December 2020 — so that there is no lack in providing nutrition to children,” Kejriwal had said.

The ration kit includes wheat, rice, pulses and oil.

“Every person faced some kind of loss due to the pandemic but the worst affected were the poor children of government or local body-led schools… Due to the pandemic, most schools under the Delhi government were closed. Therefore, midday meals were not distributed. To solve this problem the Delhi government came up with a plan to distribute dry ration to children… It was decided that this scheme will be implemented in both Delhi government schools and MCD-run schools,” Pathak said.

Leader of the house of North MCD Yogesh Verma said the delay was because of the strike by employees. “South and East corporations are distributing the kits. On January 25, a resolution was passed regarding distribution and an anticipatory approval was taken. Distribution will start in a week’s time,” he said.

“They know that it will be given soon and are giving such statements so that they can claim credit when distribution starts,” Verma said.