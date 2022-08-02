scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

MCD sets December deadline to complete waste-to-art work at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park is being built by the MCD at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore and will be spread over 4.5 acre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 11:04:04 am
A senior MCD official said that the park, located beside Firoz Shah Kotla, will come up as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures, and sculptures of notable time-span of India’s history and culture and heroes of respective times. (File)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set a December deadline for completing the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park at Shaheedi Park in ITO and dedicating it to the people of Delhi on Republic Day next year.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park is being built by the MCD at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore and will be spread over 4.5 acre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

A senior MCD official said that the park, located beside Firoz Shah Kotla, will come up as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures, and sculptures of notable time-span of India’s history and culture and heroes of respective times. The time period showcased will span right from the conception of India to modern times.

Also Read |Use Tricolour on social media, hoist flag at homes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi

“It is a glowing tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle as well as to those who made India a land of eminence in the comity of nations. This park will be another remarkable testimonial to Waste to Art and is being built with the help of scrap like old vehicles, electricity poles, pipes, angle irons,” said the MCD official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

Ten sets of replicas will be installed in the park. The replicas will be themed on the golden period of India, the fight against foreign invaders, the great Maratha and Sikh empires, the freedom struggle of 1857, Jan Andolan, cultural and social awareness, the freedom struggle, the Swadeshi Movement and Satyagraha, and India’s Independence, the integration of princely states, and the Constitution

Apart from the sets of replicas, the park will also have three galleries based on various themes of India’s glorious culture and heritage, valour and scientific attainments, he said.

More from Delhi

It will have souvenir shops and a food court and will have ample parking for vehicles. A 140-kilo watt solar power panel will also be established in the park for meeting its energy needs. Various types of trees and shrubs will be planted in the park to add to its beauty, added the official.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:04:04 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students
Found with bullet at IGI

Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement