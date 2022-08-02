MCD sets December deadline to complete waste-to-art work at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park

August 2, 2022 11:04:04 am
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set a December deadline for completing the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park at Shaheedi Park in ITO and dedicating it to the people of Delhi on Republic Day next year.
The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park is being built by the MCD at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore and will be spread over 4.5 acre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
A senior MCD official said that the park, located beside Firoz Shah Kotla, will come up as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures, and sculptures of notable time-span of India’s history and culture and heroes of respective times. The time period showcased will span right from the conception of India to modern times.
“It is a glowing tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle as well as to those who made India a land of eminence in the comity of nations. This park will be another remarkable testimonial to Waste to Art and is being built with the help of scrap like old vehicles, electricity poles, pipes, angle irons,” said the MCD official.
Ten sets of replicas will be installed in the park. The replicas will be themed on the golden period of India, the fight against foreign invaders, the great Maratha and Sikh empires, the freedom struggle of 1857, Jan Andolan, cultural and social awareness, the freedom struggle, the Swadeshi Movement and Satyagraha, and India’s Independence, the integration of princely states, and the Constitution
Apart from the sets of replicas, the park will also have three galleries based on various themes of India’s glorious culture and heritage, valour and scientific attainments, he said.
It will have souvenir shops and a food court and will have ample parking for vehicles. A 140-kilo watt solar power panel will also be established in the park for meeting its energy needs. Various types of trees and shrubs will be planted in the park to add to its beauty, added the official.
