MCD de-concretises 5908 trees in South Delhi, says official

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a special drive has removed concrete from around 5908 trees in several areas in South and Central Delhi to allow their roots to breathe, said a senior official of the civic body.

“We are taking all-out efforts to de-concretised trees in its jurisdiction. The de-concretisation process would provide breathing space to the roots of trees. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking all possible steps to make Delhi a greener city,” he said.

During the drive, the MCD de-concretised 3909 trees in Vasant Vihar, 83 in Greater Kailash-II, 850 in Vasant Kunj in South Zone and 1066 trees in Central Zone, said the official.

Coming down heavily on the concretisation of trees in the national capital, the Delhi High Court had said last year that these activities were changing neighbourhoods and making people feel like aliens in their own environment. It is the “worst kind of human rights abuse”, the court had said.

“You are changing people’s neighbourhoods. They become aliens in their own environment and that is the worst kind of human rights abuse. Citizens will not be pushed back because the corporation is not working on it. Every day, it is the same position in every colony,” the Delhi High Court had said while hearing a plea against the concretisation of hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar.