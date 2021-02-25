MCD bypolls: Delhi CM takes out roadshow in Shalimar Bagh, promises Rs 100 crore for laying sewer lines in Bawana

Taking out roadshows in Shalimar Bagh and Bawana ahead of the MCD bypolls on February 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday made an appeal for AAP’s victory, saying the party will “change the face” of the civic bodies if voted to power.

At Bawana, the CM promised to sanction Rs 100 crore for laying sewer lines in the area, which he said was a long standing demand of the locals. The AAP has fielded its former Bawana MLA Ram Chander as its Rohini ward candidate for the upcoming bypolls.

At Shalimar Bagh, Kejriwal was accompanied by Sunita Mishra, AAP’s ward candidate. Apart from Rohini and Shalimar Bagh wards, which come under the North MCD, polls are being held in the Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards of the East civic body.

At Shalimar Bagh, Kejriwal said the Delhi government led by the AAP and citizens “together defeated corona”. He listed the initiatives taken by his government in the areas of power, water, education, healthcare, among others.

“How many of you receive zero electricity bills? 24×7 free electricity has happened only in Delhi. We have worked to improve Delhi in the last six years by improving schools, hospitals, availability of electricity and water. But the BJP has put MCD in shambles. It is your responsibility to make AAP victorious in the MCD. Together we have to change the face of MCD,” he said.

During his Bawana roadshow, Kejriwal said the AAP has “fulfilled” its promise of repairing roads in the area. “I remember coming here before the elections three years ago. It was pouring and the whole road was filled with potholes. I promised you that if AAP wins, we will mend this road. We have fulfilled our promise. I promised you that I will improve schools and hospitals, and my government did it.

“It is my promise that I will sanction Rs 100 crore for the sewer project in this area. If you vote for any other party, they will not let this area develop and let me work. They will fight with me, as the BJP does. I have fulfilled all my promises that I made in the last elections. It is your responsibility to make AAP win for the development of your Delhi,” he said.