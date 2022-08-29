MCD to build 19 model toilets in North Delhi, in bid to improve Swachh survey rankings

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be building 19 model toilets in North Delhi which will have sanitary pad vending machines, baby diaper changing stations and seat arrangements for women, men and transgender persons.

The first such toilet has come up in Cycle Market in Jhandewalan while the remaining will be built in areas such as Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar among others. Deputy Commissioner of MCD, Shashanka Ala, said it is a ten-seat toilet. The toilet also has a soap dispenser, hand dryer, dustbins, proper ventilation, 24×7 electricity and water facility, she said.

She said the bidder will construct and operate the toilets for seven years and will try to recover cost through advertisements. MCD did not incur any expenditure in this project.

A senior MCD official said earlier, the toilet blocks at this place were in a dilapidated condition. She said the 19 model toilets will be ready by next month.

Senior officials in the civic body said the decision to increase focus on sanitation was taken due to the corporation’s steady decline in the Swachhta survey rankings.

The erstwhile North and East MCDs finished in the bottom 10 among cities with a population over 10 lakh, as per the results of Swachh Survekshan 2021 – the erstwhile North MCD ranked 45 out of 48 cities surveyed in the urban local body category with a population over 10 lakh, two places lower than its 2020 rank of 43 (of 47 local bodies); the erstwhile East MCD ranked 40 while erstwhile South MCD ranked 31.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, meanwhile, had topped the survey in the category of cities with 1 lakh to 10 lakh population.