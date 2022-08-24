scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Delhi: MCD App 311 to now include dog sterilisation module

From the pickup of the dog and its arrival at the dog sterilisation centre to the date of surgery and the release of the dog, everything will be updated online with photographs, a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said.

The MCD will monitor the sterilisation of stray dogs through this mobile application and it will ensure that after surgery, the animals are released in the same locality that they were picked up from. (File)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a dog sterilisation module on its mobile app, MCD App 311, that will include updates on the entire process, along with photos.

From the pickup of the dog and its arrival at the dog sterilisation centre to the date of surgery and the release of the dog, everything will be updated online with photographs, a senior MCD official said. Veterinary department officials can monitor the activity through the app, he added.

“Many a time, we receive complaints regarding stray dogs being picked up by our field teams from certain neighbourhoods but not being returned to the same locality after neutering,” an official of the veterinary department said.

The MCD will monitor the sterilisation of stray dogs through this mobile application and it will ensure that after surgery, the animals are released in the same locality that they were picked up from.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...
More from Delhi

This dog sterilization module will be especially helpful in resolving such issues, the official added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:37:19 am
Next Story

Kerala: Judge who made ‘sexually provocative dresses’ remark transferred

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a tie without super over

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement