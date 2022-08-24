Delhi: MCD App 311 to now include dog sterilisation module

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a dog sterilisation module on its mobile app, MCD App 311, that will include updates on the entire process, along with photos.
From the pickup of the dog and its arrival at the dog sterilisation centre to the date of surgery and the release of the dog, everything will be updated online with photographs, a senior MCD official said. Veterinary department officials can monitor the activity through the app, he added.
“Many a time, we receive complaints regarding stray dogs being picked up by our field teams from certain neighbourhoods but not being returned to the same locality after neutering,” an official of the veterinary department said.
The MCD will monitor the sterilisation of stray dogs through this mobile application and it will ensure that after surgery, the animals are released in the same locality that they were picked up from.
This dog sterilization module will be especially helpful in resolving such issues, the official added.
