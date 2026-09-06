24 ‘high-performers’ set to show the way to 1,500 MCD schools in Delhi

The MCD has selected 24 schools, two from each of its 12 zones, as ‘Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence’ to set benchmarks for quality education and mentor other civic schools.

With an aim to boost public confidence in the education system run by the civic administration in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said that 24 schools have been marked as ‘Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence’. The Capital has over 1,500 MCD schools.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Yogesh Verma, Chairperson, Education Committee, MCD, said that two “high-performing” schools from each of the 12 MCD zones were picked as model schools along the lines of PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI school initiatives. “After months of assessment and screening, two schools from each zone have been carefully selected for this initiative. These schools will serve as model institutions and set an example for the rest of the schools. This is just the beginning. More schools will be selected gradually,” he said.