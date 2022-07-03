MCD forms 125 teams to ensure single-use plastic ban is implemented on ground

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has formed 125 enforcement teams to ensure that the Centre’s single-use plastic ban is implemented on the ground and has issued a circular to all vendors, retailers, local shopkeepers and commercial establishments to adhere to the same.

The ban, which came into effect from July 1, mandates that disposable plastics that are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled such as ear buds with plastic sticks; plastic flags; plastic sticks for balloons, candy sticks, ice cream sticks; thermocol used for decoration; plastic plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, straws, stirrers; plastic wrapping film around sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets; and plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns, be done away with.

A senior MCD official said teams have been constituted at the zonal level to eliminate stocking, sale and usage of the banned items. “The teams are also spreading awareness among the public, street vendors, shopkeepers, market association regarding usage of jute, cloth, and other permitted bags in place of single-use plastic in institutions and vegetable and fruit markets falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal ward concerned assigned to them,” he said.

The corporation on Friday seized 689.01 kg of banned plastic items and issued 368 challans in its jurisdiction.

The circular said that carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic should not be less than 75 mm and 120 microns in thickness. The plastic sheet which is not an integral part of multi-layered packaging and cover made of plastic used for packaging and wrapping the commodity should not be less than 50 microns in thickness except where the thickness of the plastic sheet impairs the functionality of the product, it added.

Plastic material in any form including vinyl acetate-Maleic Acid-Vinyl Chloride Copolymer for storing, packing, or selling pan masala, gutka, and tobacco should not be used, the circular added.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has, meanwhile, has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav urging for a one-year period with a conciliatory approach instead of coercive methods for implementation of the ban.

It has also urged stakeholders to develop equitable alternatives; launching a nation-wide education and awareness drive; a support policy for manufacturing units for switching their business to other alternatives; and plugging the usage of single-use plastic at the end of manufacturers of different commodities.