Missing Delhi rapper MC Kode found in MP’s Jabalpur

A week after Delhi-based rapper MC Kode aka Aditya Tiwari went missing from his home, the Delhi Police on said they found him in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday.

Tiwari (22), a popular name in the capital’s underground hip-hop circuit and one of the founders of Spit Dope Inc – a collective that organizes battles raps – allegedly went missing after posting an ambiguous Instagram story on June 2.

His mother, Deepa Tiwari, filed a complaint in South Delhi’s Mehrauli police station on June 4 and a case of kidnapping was registered the next day.

“His mother told us he left his home in Saidullajab after posting a suicide note on Instagram. We found that his phone’s last location was in Noida on May 25. It was later switched off. We wrote to social media sites to provide Tiwari’s account details. During the investigation, we found Tiwari was in Madhya Pradesh,” a senior police officer said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said a team was sent to Jabalpur where they found Tiwari at a friend’s place.

“After leaving Delhi, we presume he contacted his friend and went to live at his place. We haven’t questioned him yet and our team is bringing him back to Delhi. We will then ask him about his disappearance and how we went to Jabalpur,” DCP Thakur said.

Last week, a video of an old ‘rap battle’ resurfaced, which purportedly showed Aditya, who was 17 at the time, reciting lyrics disrespectful towards Hindu scriptures. This was met with backlash and death threats on social media, which continued despite an apology from the rapper.

Tiwari’s family said he received death threats on social media. The rapper apologized for the old video but the threats continued with one person announcing a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who would slap him 20 times and record it.

Following the trolling, Aditya posted a story on Instagram: “The constant suffering and trials and tribulations of life have made me weak. Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna… I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted.” His friends began to look for him around the location, but he is yet to be found…”

He then left his house leading to his fans posting tweets and photos of theMi Instagram story. Rap artists such as Raftaar and DIVINE also put up posts about finding Tiwari.