MBBS students wary of counselling centre at Safdarjung, finds study

A study conducted by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital found that most undergraduate medical students refrain from visiting the college’s counselling centre. Calling counselling a sign of weakness, having doubts about the counsellor, wanting to solve problems on their own and fearing their colleagues would find out about their issues are among reasons cited by MBBS students for not visiting the Counselling and Wellness Centre, which was set up in 2017.

Advertising

The study, by the department of community medicine, was conducted among 400 medical students across all semesters to understand the need, awareness and utilisation of the Counselling and Wellness Centre.

It also found a high prevalence of ‘burnout’ among students. Burnout is a type of psychological stress, characterised by exhaustion, lack of enthusiasm and motivation,which may indicate frustration or cynicism and result in reduced efficacy.

“These centres are mandatory under the Centre’s National Health Programme. Previous studies have shown that medical students are under a lot of stress… We have also observed that students from medical colleges are not visiting their own institute’s centres and rather approach other centres for help,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, director, head of the department of community medicine, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital.

As per the study, 71 students (17.75%) admitted that they require counselling. But only nine of them visited the centre. Further, 87% of all students were found to be suffering from some form of burnout (personal-, colleague- or academics-related). “From the results, we can infer a fairly similar picture in other colleges as well. This is alarming…,” said Dr Rupsa Banerjee, principal investigator of the study.