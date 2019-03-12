Delhi: MBBS student killed after car hits pole, overturns

A 25-year-old MBBS student died after the EcoSport vehicle his friend was driving hit an electric pole and overturned in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar Sunday, police said, adding that prima facie it appears the car was being driven at high speed.

Advertising

Police identified the victim as Sarai Rohilla resident Himanshu, a second-year MBBS student at Sharda University. His father is a businessman in north Delhi and his mother is a homemaker.

The impact of the crash was such that the pole was uprooted and the victim sustained severe head injuries. Police officers who reached the spot claimed Himanshu’s body had several other injuries as well.

After the accident, Himanshu’s family kept calling him, until an eyewitness took out his phone and informed his sister. When the family did not believe him, he made a video call to the sister and showed the wreckage, following which they reached the spot in 15 minutes.

According to police, Himanshu and his friends had attended a fest at Shri Ram College of Commerce on the North Campus.

The FIR mentions that the vehicle was being driven by another college student. Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 and 304-(a) against the college student at Maurice Nagar police station.

An eyewitness, who gave his written statement to police, said that two women were sitting in the rear seat.

“After the accident, they took an auto and left. The number of the auto could not be noted,” the eyewitness said.

By the time police reached the spot, locals had already taken Himanshu out.

“His head was severely injured. The car was splattered with blood,” said a first-year KMC student, who identified himself as an eyewitness.

Advertising

Police have taken blood samples of the student driving the vehicle, and are trying to trace the two women who allegedly fled the spot.