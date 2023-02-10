scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

MBA student, her friend found dead in West Delhi flat

Police said a case of murder has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

MBA student found dead, delhi student found dead, delhi suicide, west Delhi suicide, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsPolice sources said the woman had returned to India from Canada last month and was living with her family in Patel Nagar. The man's family lives in Anand Parbat.
Listen to this article
MBA student, her friend found dead in West Delhi flat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 25-year-old MBA student from Canada and her 28-year-old friend were found dead inside a rented flat in West Delhi Thursday morning. Police suspect the friend, who worked as a gym trainer, allegedly killed the woman first and then committed suicide. His body was found hanging from the fan while the woman’s body was on the bed, said police.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

As per police, they received a PCR call at 3.31 pm about the incident. DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “The woman’s mother was searching for her. She met a few of her friends and they all went to the man’s rented flat. They opened the door and found the bodies and called us. We rushed to the spot… the man allegedly hanged himself from the fan while the woman was attacked and died on the bed.”

Police sources said the woman had returned to India from Canada last month and was living with her family in Patel Nagar. The man’s family lives in Anand Parbat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...

“The two have known each other for some time. She went to his house on Tuesday. We suspect they got into a fight over an old issue and the man allegedly killed her. He then committed suicide. There was no note found in the apartment. The man had recently moved there,” said a police source.

DCP Bansal said crime teams and FSL teams inspected the spot. CCTVs, autopsy reports and call detail records are being checked and analysed to ascertain the sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

More from Delhi

The woman’s family told police that she had left home to meet a friend but didn’t return.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:55 IST
Next Story

Ghaziabad gang busted for cyber fraud, 6 arrested

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close