scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

MBA student dead in BMW crash on on Yamuna e-way

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Yadav, a resident of Bahadurgarh, who had been studying MBA at the NorthCap University in Gurgaon.

The vehicle in which they were travelling. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A 21-year-old man was killed when the BMW car he was travelling in met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur police station in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that another passenger was injured and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Yadav, a resident of Bahadurgarh, who had been studying MBA at the NorthCap University in Gurgaon.

“We received the information around 8.30 am. We saw that the car had gone beyond the railing and fallen below the expressway. Both occupants of the car were sent to Kailash hospital at Sector-127, where one of them was declared dead on arrival,” said Radha Raman Singh, SHO Dankaur police station. The accident occurred on the Noida-Agra route, he added.

The investigating officer said that it was too early to determine the cause of the accident. “There were skid marks on the road which occur while applying brakes. The railing on the side of the road was dented. As of now, we cannot ascertain how the accident took place. An FIR has not been registered yet as no evidence of foul play or involvement of another person was found.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Bharat’s uncle Rajeev Yadav remembers him as a jovial and fun-loving person. “He was respectful towards his elders. He lost his father a month ago. His mother wasn’t feeling well and left for Bahadurgarh.” The family was informed in the morning, after which they rushed to Kailash hospital. They were waiting to receive the body to take it back to Bahadurgarh for cremation.

The injured, Gaurav Dalal, was admitted to Kailash Hospital and was later referred for further treatment to a hospital in Delhi, medical staff at Kailash Hospital said.

A relative of Bharat’s said that Gaurav and he were friends from Bahadurgarh.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“By God’s grace, the other boy is fine. It has been such a difficult time for us; we rushed as soon as we found out,” they said.

More from Delhi

Bharat had various injuries — his upper limb on the right side had been crushed; there was an open injury beneath the stomach on the right side; a nasal bleed as well as multiple abrasions on his face, medical staff said. According to the staff, Gaurav suffered a cervical fracture due to the accident and was referred to Indian Spinal Injuries Centre Vasant Kunj, Delhi for further treatment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:39:06 am
Next Story

Lack of govt transplant facility impacts survival chances of aplastic anaemia patients

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement