MBA student dead in BMW crash on on Yamuna e-way

A 21-year-old man was killed when the BMW car he was travelling in met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur police station in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that another passenger was injured and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Yadav, a resident of Bahadurgarh, who had been studying MBA at the NorthCap University in Gurgaon.

“We received the information around 8.30 am. We saw that the car had gone beyond the railing and fallen below the expressway. Both occupants of the car were sent to Kailash hospital at Sector-127, where one of them was declared dead on arrival,” said Radha Raman Singh, SHO Dankaur police station. The accident occurred on the Noida-Agra route, he added.

The investigating officer said that it was too early to determine the cause of the accident. “There were skid marks on the road which occur while applying brakes. The railing on the side of the road was dented. As of now, we cannot ascertain how the accident took place. An FIR has not been registered yet as no evidence of foul play or involvement of another person was found.”

Bharat’s uncle Rajeev Yadav remembers him as a jovial and fun-loving person. “He was respectful towards his elders. He lost his father a month ago. His mother wasn’t feeling well and left for Bahadurgarh.” The family was informed in the morning, after which they rushed to Kailash hospital. They were waiting to receive the body to take it back to Bahadurgarh for cremation.

The injured, Gaurav Dalal, was admitted to Kailash Hospital and was later referred for further treatment to a hospital in Delhi, medical staff at Kailash Hospital said.

A relative of Bharat’s said that Gaurav and he were friends from Bahadurgarh.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“By God’s grace, the other boy is fine. It has been such a difficult time for us; we rushed as soon as we found out,” they said.

Bharat had various injuries — his upper limb on the right side had been crushed; there was an open injury beneath the stomach on the right side; a nasal bleed as well as multiple abrasions on his face, medical staff said. According to the staff, Gaurav suffered a cervical fracture due to the accident and was referred to Indian Spinal Injuries Centre Vasant Kunj, Delhi for further treatment.