Mazar in South Delhi vandalised for second time in a month, 2 held

Two men have been arrested for allegedly damaging a mazar in South Delhi’s Chattarpur.

According to police, the same mazar had been vandalised last month too, when a woman led a group that was eventually stopped by locals following an argument.

The structure has now been covered with tarp and surrounded by temporary metal barriers.

Police said they received a call at 5.40 am on Tuesday about men trying to break the mazhar near CDR Chowk. An emergency response vehicle was rushed to the spot and the men were stopped, with police alleging they resisted arrest and misbehaved with staff.

Police identified the accused as Ranjeet Kumar and Kanishk Chand — both residents of Basai Darapur — and are probing their antecedents and affiliations.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said a case has been registered against the men for damaging the shrine, outraging religious sentiments, and assaulting and obstructing public persons in discharge of their duty .

While Kumar is a trainee at Delhi’s ITI, Chand is a third-year BBA student at a private college.

Last month, a video of a woman removing the chadar from the same mazar had spread online. In it, she could be seen trying to vandalise the structure and arguing with religious leaders there.

DCP Thakur said she was arrested last month. Police claimed the youth were inspired by her after watching the video, and “wanted to take the issue into their own hands”.

Shafiq Khan, who works at a nearby mosque, said the mazar has been there for a while and that “it does not disrupt commuters because it is on one side of the road”.

Shopkeepers and locals said the accused planned the vandalism in such a way that no one was around at the time.