Teen in ICU, 6 injured after assault at East Delhi housing society

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At least seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured after a group of armed men allegedly attacked residents of a housing society in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 late Sunday night, police said.
Police said two of the injured, including the minor and a 40-year-old man identified as Sanjay, remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the remaining five were discharged after treatment.
According to police, the incident took place at the DDA MIG Flats society in Pocket 2 of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 after an unidentified man started arguing with a young woman.
Amid the altercation, the 13-year-old arrived at the spot on his scooter. Police said the scooter’s headlight accidentally fell on the man’s face, which angered him. The accused allegedly assaulted the minor and vandalised his scooter.
The young woman attempted to intervene, but the accused allegedly misbehaved with her as well. Society residents rushed to help and managed to restrain the man, with some allegedly slapping him during the confrontation.
Police said the accused then called more than half a dozen of his associates to the scene. The group allegedly arrived, armed with sticks, iron rods and nail-studded clubs, and attacked residents indiscriminately.
“Among those injured was a resident identified as Chetan, who was allegedly attacked while trying to protect the young woman and the minor. The assailants allegedly created chaos in the society for nearly 30 minutes before fleeing. While escaping, they also rammed several vehicles, causing additional damage,” a police officer said.
The entire incident was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras, the officer said.
A case has been registered under charges including attempt to murder. Police said several suspects have been identified through CCTV footage and other evidence, and raids are underway to arrest them.
RWA President Raju Verma alleged that residents repeatedly called the police during the incident, but officers arrived nearly one-and-a-half to two hours later. Police have not publicly responded to the allegation regarding the response time.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to apprehend all those involved.
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