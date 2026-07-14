Teen in ICU, 6 injured after assault at East Delhi housing society

Amid the altercation, the 13-year-old arrived at the spot on his scooter. Police said the scooter’s headlight accidentally fell on the man’s face, which angered him. The accused allegedly assaulted the minor and vandalised his scooter. (Source: Express video/ screengrab)

At least seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured after a group of armed men allegedly attacked residents of a housing society in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 late Sunday night, police said.

Police said two of the injured, including the minor and a 40-year-old man identified as Sanjay, remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the remaining five were discharged after treatment.

According to police, the incident took place at the DDA MIG Flats society in Pocket 2 of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 after an unidentified man started arguing with a young woman.

Amid the altercation, the 13-year-old arrived at the spot on his scooter. Police said the scooter’s headlight accidentally fell on the man’s face, which angered him. The accused allegedly assaulted the minor and vandalised his scooter.