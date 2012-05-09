Mayors meet CM,voice complaints

The three newly-elected mayors took up their complaints with Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit during a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

North Mayor Meera Aggarwal said the CM was not happy about the civic bodies complaints on lack of funds. She asked us why we are complaining about the (lack of) funds. We had to tell her that the Delhi government has given us loans and not funds. Our revenues will be depleted by the interest we will pay on the loan, she said.

East Mayor Annapurna Mishra complained about the lack of space allocated in the East corporation office. I asked her to give us more office space and she said she will look in to it, she said.

South Mayor Savita Gupta said,She had just one reply to all the issues we discussed with her: the government did what it has to do and now it is up to the civic bodies to work for people. We told them we will work but government should not create hurdles for us. I also raised the issue of crime against women in the city. She asked me to contact the police commissioner.

In her statement,Dikshit also stated that the city government has been regularly releasing required funds to the erstwhile MCD and will continue to do so as and when required.

Dikshit said that the new mayors should start their work and perform. In her statement,she also said,If the three new MCDs fail to perform and continue to blame the Delhi government,it will not be acceptable. We remind them to concentrate on the basic responsibilities of the MCDs such as sanitation,cleanliness,maintenance of roads and street lighting.

The three mayors,Deputy Mayor (North) Azad Singh and Deputy Mayor (East) Usha Shastri had gone to visit the CM after taking office.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App