Mayors, BJP councillors to work from outside Delhi CM’s house

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash

With their sit-in outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house entering the seventh day, mayors and councillors of the three MCDs have now decided to work from the protest site starting Monday.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said as the CM is not listening to their demands, they will now clear pending files at the protest site. “We would even want people to come here with their grievances,” he said.

The BJP-ruled MCDs and AAP-ruled Delhi government are at loggerheads over the issue of funds. While the MCDs have accused the Delhi government of not paying Rs 13,000 crore due to them, the government has maintained it does not owe any dues and corruption in the civic bodies is behind their poor financial condition.

On Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had alleged that the North MCD had misappropriated around Rs 2,400 crore funds given by the South MCD — a claim the North MCD mayor had denied. The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the issue.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the protest will continue as no one from the government has responded. “We don’t want the people to suffer, so from Monday , the mayor’s office will function from the site.”

