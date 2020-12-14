scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Mayors, BJP councillors to work from outside Delhi CM’s house

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said as the CM is not listening to their demands, they will now clear pending files at the protest site. “We would even want people to come here with their grievances,” he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 5:36:11 am
Delhi protest, Delhi BJP councillors prtotest, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi news, Indian express newsNorth MCD Mayor Jai Prakash

With their sit-in outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house entering the seventh day, mayors and councillors of the three MCDs have now decided to work from the protest site starting Monday.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said as the CM is not listening to their demands, they will now clear pending files at the protest site. “We would even want people to come here with their grievances,” he said.

The BJP-ruled MCDs and AAP-ruled Delhi government are at loggerheads over the issue of funds. While the MCDs have accused the Delhi government of not paying Rs 13,000 crore due to them, the government has maintained it does not owe any dues and corruption in the civic bodies is behind their poor financial condition.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had alleged that the North MCD had misappropriated around Rs 2,400 crore funds given by the South MCD — a claim the North MCD mayor had denied. The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the issue.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the protest will continue as no one from the government has responded. “We don’t want the people to suffer, so from Monday , the mayor’s office will function from the site.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement