Delhi Mayor’s office gets hoax bomb threat via email

The office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal in Central Delhi’s Civic Centre received a bomb threat via an email on Wednesday, prompting authorities to carry out a search, an official said. The threat was, however, later declared as a hoax, police said.

The email, received on the Mayor’s official email ID on Wednesday morning, read: “Bomb blast in Mayor’s office at 2.11.”

The Civic Centre, a multi-storey building in the Kamla Market area, was evacuated after the mail was received. The local police were informed, and a search operation was carried out with the assistance of the Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad. “A search was conducted, but nothing suspicious has been found,” a senior police officer said.