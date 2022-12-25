Mayor polls could be 2-way fight between AAP and BJP

A day after the AAP announced its candidates for MCD mayor and deputy mayor posts, sources in the BJP have hinted that the party too may contest for the top post. Sources also said the party may lend its support to independent candidates if they file their nomination.

Following the poll results, some BJP leaders including former state president Adesh Gupta had indicated that the party will not contest the mayoral elections. A source, however, said: “Several leaders may have said the BJP won’t contest, but it is not an official statement from the party. Discussions are still going on and there are high chances the BJP could field councillors. If there is an election, anything can happen, any councillor of the BJP can file a nomination and contest for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. Things will be clear by December 27.”

Explained How the mayor is elected

The BJP is yet to make an official announcement on whether it will run for the MCD house.

In power in the MCD for the last 15 years, the BJP lost ground to the AAP in the elections held on December 4. AAP won a majority 134 of the 250 seats, while the BJP bagged 104 seats and the Congress won 9. Independent candidates won from three wards.

Sources in BJP said, “The independent candidates, two of whom are women, are rebel leaders from the party and are eligible to contest. Also, AAP will not be able to get 150 votes… There is no anti-defection law in the MCD…”

Taking a dig at the BJP, senior AAP leader and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “BJP is planning to set up an independent candidate like a coward for the mayoral elections. I advise them to contest themselves if they dare to. It had announced that it will not contest the mayoral election but is now fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all BJP councillors. It does not suit the party to fire its guns from the shoulders of an independent candidate and contest elections from backdoor.”

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It would be better if MP Raghav Chadha concentrates on keeping the councillors of his party united instead of advising us on mayor elections. Nervousness was clearly visible in both his voice and face as he was speaking on the polls. It seemed that despite the AAP having the majority, he fears defeat. Ever since the results were announced, AAP has been suspicious of its councillors… they are being taken outside Delhi, being called daily to the party office or the CM’s house on the pretext of training.”

Advertisement

The mayoral election is likely to be held on January 6. On Friday, AAP nominated Dr Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Shoaib Iqbal’s son Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. It also named four candidates for standing committee member posts.