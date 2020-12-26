One dead in fire at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Mayapuri

A 45-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at a mask manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mayapuri on Saturday.(Representational)

Delhi Fire Service DFS Director Atul Garg said the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory where machines and raw materials were kept.

A call about the fire was received around 3:50 am, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Garg.

The man was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Three people were rescued by the DFS staff, one of whom was unconscious.

