‘May have survived if they attended kin’s birthday…’: Grief hangs heavy as five of family killed in Vivek Vihar fire

A fire that broke out in the early hours of the day swept through the four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, trapping residents before they could escape. Nine bodies were recovered from the charred building, fire officials said.

Written by: Alok Singh, Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 06:20 AM IST
Vivek Vihar fireBUILDING IN VIVEK VIHAR: The four-storey building, B-13 Vivek Vihar, stands on an 800-sq yd plot. There are two fairly expensive 4BHK flats on each floor. At front is Ghazipur drain; beyond that is flyover on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.
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It was meant to be a birthday morning in Manesar.

Deepak Jain had left a day earlier with his wife and two sons to prepare for his elder son Anant’s sixth birthday. Back in Vivek Vihar, his family remained in their third-floor apartment in Building B-13 – his father Arvind Jain, 60; his mother Anita, 58; his brother Nishant, 35; Nishant’s wife Anchal, 33; and their one-year-old son Akash.

By Sunday morning, five of them were dead.

A fire that broke out in the early hours of the day swept through the four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, trapping residents before they could escape. Nine bodies were recovered from the charred building, fire officials said.

Among the dead were members of the Jain family living on the third floor: Arvind Jain, a retired small-business owner who once ran a speaker shop in Delhi; his wife Anita; their son Nishant, a chartered accountant; Nishant’s wife Anchal, a bank manager; and their infant son Akash Jain.

Vivek Vihar fire Relatives and friends of victims mourn the loss of lives. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The remaining victims were identified as Shikha Jain, 45; Nitin Jain, 50; Shailey Jain, 48; and Samyank Jain, 25.

By late afternoon on Sunday, the open courtyard outside the mortuary at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had turned into a holding space for grief for family members of the deceased.

Vivek Vihar fire BACK LANE TOO NARROW: The lane behind the building is too narrow for a fire truck to enter. Fire personnel tried to break through the grills to enter the flat. One resident got a mechanised iron cutter, operated with a power generator.

Near the mortuary entrance, a woman let out a sudden cry, Two others rushed to steady her, guiding her to a bench. “Himmat rakho,” one of them said. Every few minutes, a car would pull into the campus. Before it fully stopped, someone would step out already crying, their voices rising above the subdued murmurs.

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Family members said the Jain household had lived in the building for nearly a decade.

It was Deepak who had traveled to Manesar ahead of the planned birthday celebration, making arrangements for his son Anant’s sixth birthday. Other family members were expected to join later in the day.

Vivek Vihar fire REAR ENCASED IN GRILLS: The flats at the back have enlarged their living spaces with cage-like extensions. The fire broke out at the back of the building. The strong, tightly packed grills prevented both escape and rescue.

“He had gone for the preparations,” a relative said. “Everyone else was supposed to follow.”

They never did.

By Sunday afternoon, Deepak was at the mortuary, moving from one formality to another – signing papers, confirming names – while the plans he had left behind in Manesar quietly dissolved into grief.

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“They were all living happily. I don’t know what tragedy struck this family,” Rekha, their domestic help, said, her voice breaking.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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