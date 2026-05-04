‘May have survived if they attended kin’s birthday…’: Grief hangs heavy as five of family killed in Vivek Vihar fire

BUILDING IN VIVEK VIHAR: The four-storey building, B-13 Vivek Vihar, stands on an 800-sq yd plot. There are two fairly expensive 4BHK flats on each floor. At front is Ghazipur drain; beyond that is flyover on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.

It was meant to be a birthday morning in Manesar.

Deepak Jain had left a day earlier with his wife and two sons to prepare for his elder son Anant’s sixth birthday. Back in Vivek Vihar, his family remained in their third-floor apartment in Building B-13 – his father Arvind Jain, 60; his mother Anita, 58; his brother Nishant, 35; Nishant’s wife Anchal, 33; and their one-year-old son Akash.

By Sunday morning, five of them were dead.

A fire that broke out in the early hours of the day swept through the four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, trapping residents before they could escape. Nine bodies were recovered from the charred building, fire officials said.