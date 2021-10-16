May country be free from Corona form of Ravan: Kejriwal at Red Fort Ramlila event

Pointing out how the Red Fort grounds used to be packed on Dusshera and how it is almost empty today due to Covid restrictions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he hopes that the country “gets freedom from the Corona form of Ravana”. He was speaking at the Ravan Dahan programme Friday where he was invited as a chief guest.

He was felicitated by organisers and members of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. He also watched the Ramlila and participated in the Aarti of Lord Ram, Laxman and Hanuman. In his address, he said, “All of us have seen Ramlila and how Lord Shri Ramchandra ji killed Ravana. It is not the killing of any particular person. It is in a way the victory of Dharma over Adharma and the destruction of Adharma. As we have also read in the Gita that whenever Adharma increases, then God destroys Adharma in his own way.”

He said he used to attend the Ramlila every other year and pointed out the decrease in numbers. “I pray to Lord Shri Ram on this occasion that our entire country gets freedom from this Corona form of Ravana. It has been one and a half-two years that we are battling this disease. If we all pray together today, then our collective prayer will have a great effect. I pray to God that everyone in our country remains healthy and all diseases are eradicated…”

Viewers who used to earlier flock to the grounds to watch the Ramlila and the Ravan Dhavan watched the programme on YouTube and Facebook instead. Almost all live performances that took place in the city were being screened on social media.

The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee had made arrangements to ensure that viewers who could not attend, can watch the show online. The director, Naveen Chella, said, “At least 8-10 cameras have been set up and we have received good feedback online and live.”