Saturday, August 20, 2022

May arrest me in 2-4 days, next election is Modi vs Kejriwal: Sisodia

BJP hits back, Thakur takes ‘Money Shh’ jibe at Deputy CM

BJP leaders (L-R) MP Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, (Express Photo)

With the CBI searches escalating the war of words between the BJP at the Centre and the AAP in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose home was searched Friday, said Saturday that he may be arrested “in the next two-four days”.

Mounting a direct attack on the Prime Minister for trying to “stop” the Kejriwal government’s “good work” especially in the field of education and health, Sisodia told a press conference that “we are not scared” and “the next election (for Lok Sabha in 2024) will be Modi versus Arvind Kejriwal”.

Read in Explained |Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delhi’s (now withdrawn) liquor policy?

The BJP hit back, accusing Kejriwal of being the “kingpin in the liquor scam”. It said the AAP was trying to divert attention from the “scam” by linking the CBI action to politics since its “real face has been unmasked”.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who addressed a press conference along with Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, said: “Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is Money Shh.”

He said the AAP had made tall claims before several elections but could not stand before the popularity of Prime Minister Modi. He said it could not open its account in the Assembly polls in UP and Uttarakhand.

Also Read |‘Manish Sisodia best education minister in the world’: Arvind Kejriwal after CBI raid at Deputy CM’s house

“Some people are engaged in earning money from liquor mafia while we are distributing vaccines,” Thakur said, adding that “The No.1 accused of the liquor scam is Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today’s press conference clearly showed how the colour of his face was gone… He could not even answer the questions.”

Sisodia, on the other hand, said the BJP cannot stop his party from “developing the nation”. He said the CBI searches were “not aimed at eliminating corruption” but were meant to be a “deterrent to the rise of Kejriwal”.

“I will tell you what a real scam is… A real scam is the cave-in of the Bundelkhand Expressway that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Within five days of the inauguration, the expressway caved in… This is a real scam… The CBI should have been sent to investigate this and the officers and people involved in the making of that expressway should be raided, an investigation should be going on in that case. But corruption is not their agenda… Their real problem and worry is Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance, education and health,” he said.

Also Read |CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption

Waving copies of two reports published on the front page of The New York Times – one recently and another during the pandemic a year ago — Sisodia said, “They are worried because I am an education minister and a man of Arvind Kejriwal, and people across the country and abroad love him… this is what is troubling and worrying them.”

In a Twitter post, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he, along with Sisodia, will visit Gujarat for two days and speak about education, the health model and interact with the youth.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 04:14:44 am
UK, Gulf countries and Egypt among 7 locations on IIT expansion list

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

