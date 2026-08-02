Maximum temperatures dip, above-normal rainfall: What Delhi should expect in August

Delhi is expected to witness a relatively milder August in terms of daytime temperatures even as nights are expected to remain warmer than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) monthly outlook. The Capital is also likely to record above-normal rainfall.

Monthly average maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal during August in parts of Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, as per the outlook.

This, however, stands in contrast to most parts of the country where daytime temperatures are expected to be above normal.

Across most of India, IMD expects August to be characterised by above-normal daytime temperatures, with only some areas of Northwest and Central India, along with isolated pockets of the southern peninsula, likely to record normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. Similarly, minimum temperatures are expected to stay normal to above normal across almost the entire country.