Maximum temperatures dip, above-normal rainfall: What Delhi should expect in August

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Delhi is expected to witness a relatively milder August in terms of daytime temperatures even as nights are expected to remain warmer than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) monthly outlook. The Capital is also likely to record above-normal rainfall.
Monthly average maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal during August in parts of Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, as per the outlook.
This, however, stands in contrast to most parts of the country where daytime temperatures are expected to be above normal.
Across most of India, IMD expects August to be characterised by above-normal daytime temperatures, with only some areas of Northwest and Central India, along with isolated pockets of the southern peninsula, likely to record normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. Similarly, minimum temperatures are expected to stay normal to above normal across almost the entire country.
But the overnight temperatures in the Capital are unlikely to see similar moderation.
While rainfall over the country as a whole is expected to remain below normal in August, the IMD has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall over some parts of Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.
The expected moderation in daytime temperatures is linked to enhanced cloud cover and intermittent rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon. However, higher humidity accompanying these conditions could keep nights warmer than average, limiting relief from sultry weather.
The monthly outlook comes after Northwest India experienced warmer-than-normal overall conditions in July.
According to the IMD data, the region recorded an average maximum temperature of 33.22°C, marginally above the normal of 33.08°C, while the average minimum temperature stood at 24.80°C, 0.72°C above normal. The mean temperature for the region was 29.01°C, about 0.43°C above normal.
On the rainfall front, the IMD expects the country to receive below-normal rainfall during August, defined as less than 94% of the long period average (LPA) of 254.9 mm. Despite this overall deficit, the forecast indicates that parts of Northwest India, East-Central India, the Northeast and the eastern peninsular region are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.
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