Maximum temperature in Delhi set to rise in coming days

After a marginal dip in temperature over the past few days brought by cloudy skies, the maximum temperature in Delhi is set to rise over the week ahead.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast points to the likelihood of an increase in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next three days. The maximum temperature over northwest India is also likely to remain above normal by 3 to 5 degrees over the next five days, the forecast indicates.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature hit a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius earlier this week before dropping to around 29 degrees over the past two days. The maximum temperature in the national Capital is likely to remain over 30 degrees Celsius over the next six days, going by the IMD forecast. It is set to return to 33 degrees Celsius by March 2.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, with clear skies. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is also expected to increase to around 14 degrees Celsius.

While an IMD forecast issued Friday said that a western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of northwest India from February 28 to March 2, no rainfall is expected in Delhi. The city is likely to see partly cloudy skies on some days over the week ahead. The rainfall deficit in Delhi for the month of February remains at 100 per cent, with the city having received no rainfall this month when compared to a normal amount of around 18.5 mm till February 25.

Most parts of northwest India have been recording higher than normal day-time temperatures over the past week. The IMD has also issued an advisory to farmers in Haryana and Punjab warning of the impact of higher day-time temperatures on the wheat crop over the next four to five days.