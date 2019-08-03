‘Maximum power subsidy will be capped at Rs 800’

The maximum monthly subsidy on power bills for households consuming 201-400 units of electricity in Delhi will now be capped at Rs 800, a power department official said.

Currently, for consumption between 0-200 units, the discounted per unit tariff is Rs 1 (as against Rs 3 in the rate slab) while consumption of 201-400 units category costs a discounted Rs 2.50 per unit (as against Rs 4.5 per unit in the slab).

Meanwhile, officials said the power department is assessing the potential changes in the subsidy model in the wake of the announcement made by CM Arvind Kejriwal that consumers falling in the 0-200 units bracket will get free electricity .

“The department came to know about the restructuring of the subsidy model after the CM made the announcement after a Cabinet meeting,” said an official anonymously. Subsequently, the department has sought details on the number of consumers falling in the 0-200 bracket from the discoms.

“The four major discoms in Delhi have been asked to share figures with month-wise variations,” the official added.

Kejriwal said the subsidy amount may touch Rs 2,000 crore from the around Rs 1,700 crore per year now.