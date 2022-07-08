Max dangerous buildings in North Delhi: Survey

The maximum number of dangerous buildings in the city are in North Delhi, with 265 out of a total 266 buildings located in Karol Bagh, Narela, Rohini and City Sadar Paharganj zones. A total of 24,73,179 buildings were surveyed by the MCD.

This comes after L-G VK Saxena had directed the MCD and the New Delhi Municipal Council to identify dangerous buildings prone to collapse or damage and ensure that adequate safety measures are in place, the two agencies carried out a survey.

According to the MCD’s Survey of Dangerous Houses for the year 2022, 112 dangerous buildings were found in City Sadar Paharganj zone as of July 1. “On visual inspection, 79 properties were detected and found in dangerous condition. Out of this, 7 properties were demolished, repaired by the department as well as the owner himself. Further, 292 advisory notices were issued by the department directing the owner and occupier to carry out immediate necessary repairs…,” it said on Sadar Paharganj.

As many as 101 dangerous buildings were found in Civil Lines zone. In South Delhi, only one was found while none were found in East Delhi. A property in Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi, was found to be dangerous, it added.

The NDMC is also undertaking the survey and so far, 110 premises were found to be under structural stress. Action is being taken under NDMC Act, said the survey.