Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality to promote interfaith dialogue. (Source: Wikimedia commons)

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, a renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist, died on Wednesday evening — 10 days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi following a coronavirus infection. The 96-year-old scholar, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.

Khan wrote over 200 books on several aspects of Islam and established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality to promote interfaith dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed sadness over Khan’s death and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

“Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi tweeted.

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh in 1925. He studied at a traditional Islamic seminary, the Madrasatul Islahi, in Sarai Mir, near Azamgarh in 1938 to receive religious education.