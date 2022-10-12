Maulana Azad Medical College RDA apologises for skit during annual fest

The Resident Doctors Association of Maulana Azad Medical College has apologised after a video of a skit shot during the college’s annual festival went viral on social media.

Some people posted a clip of the students’ performance on social media and said it disrespected Lord Krishna and Sudama, a childhood friend of the Hindu deity from Mathura.

The association issued an apology and said that the dance was demeaning and unethical and added that the contents of the video were disrespectful to religious sentiments.

“We wish to clarify that the said incident happened on the evening of 27th September 2022, during a satirical comedy event as part of the annual college fest. The college festival, Synapse, was a 4-day event organised by Residents Doctors Association and Azad Medicos Association, as a joint venture. Given the competitive nature of the event, the script for the same was undisclosed, and was against the rules and regulations of the organising committee,” said the letter.

It added that the act depicted in the video was demeaning and unethical, and that the cultural society performing it (called Mahaul Makers) was unconditionally banned and disqualified from any future activities in the campus, the very next day, i.e 28th of September. A written apology was also requisitioned and furnished.

“Since the 62 years that this college has served the country with excellence in medical care, SECULARISM has been at the core of many values that it imparts. Anything deviating from the above is viewed very strictly and discouraged with utmost vehemence,” said the letter.