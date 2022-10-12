scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Maulana Azad Medical College RDA apologises for skit during annual fest

The association said that the dance was demeaning and unethical and added that the contents of the video were disrespectful to religious sentiments

Some people posted a clip of the students' performance on social media and said it disrespected Lord Krishna and Sudama, a childhood friend of the Hindu deity from Mathura. (Image: mama.ac.in)

The Resident Doctors Association of Maulana Azad Medical College has apologised after a video of a skit shot during the college’s annual festival went viral on social media.

Some people posted a clip of the students’ performance on social media and said it disrespected Lord Krishna and Sudama, a childhood friend of the Hindu deity from Mathura.

The association issued an apology and said that the dance was demeaning and unethical and added that the contents of the video were disrespectful to religious sentiments.

“We wish to clarify that the said incident happened on the evening of 27th September 2022, during a satirical comedy event as part of the annual college fest. The college festival, Synapse, was a 4-day event organised by Residents Doctors Association and Azad Medicos Association, as a joint venture. Given the competitive nature of the event, the script for the same was undisclosed, and was against the rules and regulations of the organising committee,” said the letter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

It added that the act depicted in the video was demeaning and unethical, and that the cultural society performing it (called Mahaul Makers) was unconditionally banned and disqualified from any future activities in the campus, the very next day, i.e 28th of September. A written apology was also requisitioned and furnished.

More from Delhi

“Since the 62 years that this college has served the country with excellence in medical care, SECULARISM has been at the core of many values that it imparts. Anything deviating from the above is viewed very strictly and discouraged with utmost vehemence,” said the letter.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:39:16 pm
Next Story

UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement