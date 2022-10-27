Matter of pride, says Khattar on Sunak becoming UK PM

Referring to Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said, “It is a matter of pride, right? Ek desh jo Bharat par sainkno varsh raj kar ke gaya…isliye aaj humein khushi hoti hai ke Bharat varsh ka ek mool sanskritik vichar rakhne wala vyakti aur wo aaj UK ka pradhan mantri bana hai… bahut badi uplabdhi hui hai (A country that ruled over India for many years… That is why we feel happy that a person of Indian origin has become prime minister of the UK… it is a big achievement).”

Addressing the media in Delhi, where he released a booklet of his government’s achievements, Khattar said, “Indian diaspora is huge abroad… aur phir Bharat ki sanskritik dhawaja bahut badh rahi hai. Its latest example is from England.”

While mentioning the work done by the state government in promoting cultural identity of the state, Khattar said the state had organised an International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra on a large scale and after the festival, there was demand from abroad to host similar programmes.

Further, he highlighted the achievements under his governance over the past eight years. Khattar said, “In these eight years, we have continuously strived to promote 5S — shiksha, swasthya, suraksha, swavalamban and swabhiman. At the same time, we have worked to uproot 3 Cs — corruption, caste and crime… it is the job of opposition parties to criticise…they should criticise.”

Listing out the achievements of the government, Khattar said, “Through Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, we have created a database of all families to extend benefits of welfare schemes.” He said for the benefit of farmers, the government started ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, which helps farmers to sell crops and get information on procurement and in realising compensation in case of crop loss.

Stressing the government’s efforts in digitising access to services, he said, “Through common service centres, people in villages can access these services. Over 12 lakh complaints were received on CM window in eight years and 90% have been resolved.”

Emphasising the efforts made to tighten to remove corrupt practices, the Chief Minister said the government agencies had been successful in breaking the nexus of gangs who were involved in leaking exams and question papers for jobs and cheating. “We identified the source. It was a multi-state nexus…high ranking officials were also indicted. A total of 771 people were caught…In terms of law and order, the government has given a free hand to administration in dealing with hardened criminals. Gangsters mein ek dehshat hai ab (There is a fear among gangsters now). They had started threatening MLAs… the matter was raised in the assembly and action was taken, arrests were made…and the result is that a lot of these gangsters go abroad on fake passports, which also we are keeping a tab on.”

“We have worked hard to provide round-the-clock power supply in villages. Over 5,681 villages out of 6,225 are being provided electricity for 24 hours and our target is to cover all villages by March 2023,” he said.

He further said Haryana had emerged as a sports hub and the government was ensuring jobs for medal winning players.

“…In 2014, the sex ratio at birth in the state was 871 and it has now improved to 923… Through direct benefit transfer scheme, in the last 8 years, 36.75 lakh ineligible ‘ghost’ beneficiaries were identified and it has resulted in a saving of about several crores. The old age pension, which was Rs 1,000 per month in October 2014, has now increased to Rs 2,500 per month…Soon the pension would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month,” he added.

Khattar launched the registration portal of an Overseas Placement Cell, which he said had been set up by the State government to provide employment opportunities to the youth abroad. He said that Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in collaboration with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has developed a registration portal for overseas placement.

“This web-based integrated workflow system will provide a single platform to the youth seeking jobs abroad. The university will design various upskilling courses so that candidates can upskill themselves and get selected for placement opportunities overseas.”