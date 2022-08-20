Two devotees die of suffocation after large crowd gathers inside Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple

Two devotees died because of suffocation after a large crowd had gathered inside Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple early Saturday, the police said.

In a video statement issued by the official twitter handle of Mathura police, Abhishek Yadav, the Senior Superintendent of Police, said, “The incident took place during Mangla Aarti which happens early in the morning. A lot of people had gathered inside and outside the temple to attend the aarti. People enter the temple from gates 2 and 3 and exit via gates 1 and 4. People were trying to enter the temple to attend the Aarti and at gate 4, one person fainted and subsequently suffocated due to the crowd that had gathered.”

He added: “The police reached the spot and tried to move the person from the gate. However, since the person did not have the strength to move, moving him took some time. While the police was trying to move him, the crowd inside the premises had increased and a lot of people experienced suffocation due to humidity. The man was taken out of the temple premises along with several others. Four-five devotees who had fainted were hospitalized immediately. Subsequently, a man and a woman passed away. The other devotees who complained of suffocation are doing fine.”