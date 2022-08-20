Two devotees die of suffocation after large crowd gathers inside Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple

Two devotees died because of suffocation after a large crowd had gathered inside Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple early Saturday, the police said.
In a video statement issued by the official twitter handle of Mathura police, Abhishek Yadav, the Senior Superintendent of Police, said, “The incident took place during Mangla Aarti which happens early in the morning. A lot of people had gathered inside and outside the temple to attend the aarti. People enter the temple from gates 2 and 3 and exit via gates 1 and 4. People were trying to enter the temple to attend the Aarti and at gate 4, one person fainted and subsequently suffocated due to the crowd that had gathered.”
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees crammed inside Banke Bihari temple premises in Mathura as their movement got restricted amid a huge crowd that gathered there pic.twitter.com/0QIbWYLOKI
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
He added: “The police reached the spot and tried to move the person from the gate. However, since the person did not have the strength to move, moving him took some time. While the police was trying to move him, the crowd inside the premises had increased and a lot of people experienced suffocation due to humidity. The man was taken out of the temple premises along with several others. Four-five devotees who had fainted were hospitalized immediately. Subsequently, a man and a woman passed away. The other devotees who complained of suffocation are doing fine.”
Thailand’s new visa plan aimed at Europe’s wealthy digital nomads
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
CJI inaugurates new City Courts Complex in Vijayawada
Man murders landlord with hammer in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, held after 250-km chase
Andropause: Everything you need to know about ‘male menopause’
Explained: How is Russia’s war in Ukraine going?
KEAM 2022 Provisional category list released; raise objections till August 23
14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in HP’s Mandi
Medvedev and Tsitsipas set up showpiece SF, Alcaraz crashes out in Cincinnati
2 minors killed in house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur
Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a ‘proud moment’
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa’s winning streak ends, trails Magnus Carlsen by one match point after five rounds
‘We got a raw deal’: Rubber industry seeks government help to tide over crisis
Mumbai traffic police get WhatsApp messages threatening ‘26/11-type’ attack, probe launched