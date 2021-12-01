Math foundation to language lessons: Six daily classes for Delhi school students

According to the department, this approach is being adopted for these students who have not attended their previous class and half of the current session. (Representational)

Aiming to bridge the pandemic-induced learning gap and increase focus on mental wellbeing, government schools in Delhi will be holding six instructional periods every day for the rest of the academic year.

Stating that “class-wise syllabus will not be the only cornerstone of learning”, the Directorate of Education has said that students of Classes 3 to 8 will attend these classes daily.

They are language class for building reading and writing proficiency; maths class for foundational numeracy; Happiness Curriculum; Deshbhakti Curriculum; revision of already provided worksheets; library and reading period.

Class teachers have also been instructed to ensure that they are in contact with every enrolled child and interact with them either personally or over the phone for mental and emotional support. They must also conduct one on one baseline assessments using Mission Buniyaad tools.

According to the department, this approach is being adopted for these students who have not attended their previous class and half of the current session for two reasons: “Child might have faced a difficult or traumatic situation in last 19 months and may take time to adjust with school schedule” and “Many children might have fallen way behind in terms of their ability to read and write fluently and basic numeric abilities”.