‘Masti must not stop’: 19-yr-old whose reels energised protest

The protest was fun – he played ludo, Uno, and pakdam-pakdai (tag) with other protesters on the road, Abhinav said. “We were doing so much masti, and I wanted to capture that in my reels.”

The success of last week’s protest owed as much to GenZ’s determination to fight it out on the streets as to the high spirits, wit, and chutzpah that they demonstrated online. The battle of narratives, attention spans, and laughs was decisively won on Instagram, and one of those who led the charge was Abhinav Bisht.

“Mauj masti rukni nahi chaiye (the fun must not stop)” is not just his Insta bio, it is also the motto of his 19-year-old life, the floppy-haired young man told The Indian Express.

Abhinav’s reel, made to ‘Subway Surfers’ audio, of running with a crowd with police chasing behind, had someone commenting, “Bhaag Genzilkha Bhaag”. Another one on a relationship with the police, made to ‘Who’s most likely to’ audio, got 1.2 million likes.