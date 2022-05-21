‘Mastermind’ of Rs 400-crore Citibank scam dies of TB at Delhi hospital

Shivraj Puri, the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 400-crore Citibank scam of 2010 in Gurgaon, who was lodged in Bhondsi jail, died on Thursday morning. He was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis at a hospital in Delhi. He was arrested in November 2020 for his alleged involvement in a fraud case registered at Kherki Daula police station.

District jail officials said the 46-year-old died around 9.30 am on Thursday. A jail official, requesting anonymity, said, “He had been suffering from tuberculosis for some time and was admitted to a hospital in Mehrauli in Delhi. The hospital informed us that his condition deteriorated on Thursday and he died.”

Puri had allegedly conducted a fraud amounting up to Rs 400 crore when he was an employee at Citibank’s Gurgaon branch. Police had said he allegedly forged bank documents and transferred Rs 400 crore from accounts of people there into accounts of other private banks. He was arrested after the bank filed a complaint against him for allegedly siphoning funds. He got out on bail after two years and six months.

At the time, the Enforcement Directorate was probing the case against him. Police said when he was supposed to appear before a sessions court in 2018 for an appeal in the case, he was untraceable. The sessions court had then declared him a proclaimed offender.